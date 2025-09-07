Punjab Police rescue 386,952 flood victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Police have evacuated 386,952 people, including 149,560 men, 112,268 women, and 125,124 children, from flood-hit districts so far.

The inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab said on Sunday that 494,613 livestock had also been shifted to safe places.

The largest evacuations include 70,880 from Faisalabad, 66,596 from Multan, 59,707 from Dera Ghazi Khan, and 51,168 from Sahiwal.

More than 15,000 officers and personnel, supported by 740 vehicles and 40 boats, are engaged in operations. Security, patrolling, and surveillance have also been enhanced in evacuated areas.