Punjab Police Rescue Over 74,000 People Amid Flood Emergency
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Punjab Police have rescued more than 74,000 flood-affected individuals as part of a large-scale rescue and relief operation underway in Lahore and various river-adjacent districts.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the rescued include 32,671 men, over 22,000 women and 19,406 children, while over 50,000 livestock have also been relocated from flood-hit areas. The operation involves over 700 police vehicles and 40 boats, with more than 15,000 police officers and personnel actively engaged across the affected districts.
In Lahore alone, over 250 citizens have been moved to safety.
Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has instructed that the rescue efforts continue without interruption and emphasised the importance of ensuring security, food and essential supplies at all relief camps. He also stressed ongoing coordination with district administration, PDMA, rescue services and other agencies, in addition to regular patrolling of vulnerable villages and riverbank settlements.
