Punjab Police Salutes Pak Army For Making Defence Of Country Invincible: IG Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, in his message on Pakistan Defence Day, paid rich tribute to the exemplary services and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army.

He said, "Punjab Police salutes the Pakistan Army for making the defence of our homeland invincible." He highlighted that there is no parallel to the Pakistan Army’s unwavering spirit of sacrifice and dedication for the nation's survival and security.

He further expressed that Punjab Police honors the martyrs of the Pakistan Army who thwarted the enemy’s malicious intentions. He affirmed that Punjab Police stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army in defending the country’s internal, external, and ideological borders.

The IG Punjab emphasized, "The Defence Day is a day to renew our pledge to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation." He noted that the police force has played a frontline role in the war against terrorism. He also pointed out, "Enemy nations are attacking our ideological borders through fifth-generation warfare."

Dr. Anwar said, "We must defend our social values and provide moral and religious training to the new generation in this context." He affirmed that Punjab Police has made significant sacrifices for the protection of internal borders and citizens. Pakistan remains a fortress of islam and, God willing, will always remain so.

