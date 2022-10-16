Punjab Police say best security provided for bye-elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Police said on Sunday it provided foolproof security for the bye-elections at 1,434 polling stations of six districts of the province.

The IGP Punjab said in a statement that in six Constituencies of the National and provincial assemblies, 23,000 policemen and officers remained on high alert to ensure transparent and peaceful election process.

He personally monitored situation moment by moment in the Election Control Room, established in the Central Police Office, while RPOs and DPOs personally monitored the election security arrangements.

A spokesman said that lady officials were also appointed at woman polling booths and polling process was not allowed to be affected at any place.