Punjab Police SI, Two Others Shot Dead In Lakki
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The unknown armed men shot dead three people including a policeman in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police informed on Saturday.
Police said the incident occurred in the Paharkhel Pakka area of the district where armed men riding motorcycles shot dead a sub-inspector (SI) of Punjab police, namely, Abdul Qadir and two others.
The dead included a man and his son and the sub-inspector who had come home on leave.
The assailants managed to flee the scene after the killing spree. The area police, after shifting the bodies to DHQ Lakki, started an investigation into the incident.
