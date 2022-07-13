UrduPoint.com

Punjab Police Spent 99pc Of Development Budget In 2021-22

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Punjab Police spent 99pc of development budget in 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Police spent 99 per cent of the annual development programme (ADP) budget in the financial year 2021-22, which was the highest in the last 10 years, a spokesperson said here on Wednesday.

In the current financial year (2022-23), out of 197 schemes of the Punjab Police, 49 new development schemes have been included, while a total of Rs 1,020.69 million issued for the new 49 schemes, which included Rs 376.82 million for 17 schemes of police units and Rs 681.83 million for districts, added the spokesman.

However, development projects would be completed at the Police Lines of three districts including construction of 21 new police stations in different districts of the province.

Other police offices including Liaquatabad and Hair police station buildings, anti-riots headquarters and riding school would be constructed in Lahore.

The new buildings would be constructed at Police Station Chontra in Rawalpindi, Police Station Wanhar in Chakwal and Lala Police Station in Jhelum. Police Station City in Sargodha, Mitha Tiwana Police Station in Khushab, Kamar Mashani Police Station in Mianwali, and new building of Police Station Kalore Kot in Bhakkar would be constructed.

A new building of Police Station Razaabad in Faisalabad and Police Station Agoki in Sialkot would be constructed. Khanqan Dogran Police Station in Sheikhupura, Kaswal Police Station in Sahiwal and Police Station Saddar Arifwala in Pakpattan would be built.

Police Station Nawanshahr in Multan, Lalgarh Police Station in Rajanpur, Qasba Gujrat Police Station in Muzaffargarh would also be constructed.

Likewise, new buildings of Police Station Abbas Nagar Sadar Circle and City A-Division in Bahawalnagar and City Police Station in Chiniot would be constructed.

About six Punjab Highway Patrol posts would also be set up in six districts including Jhang, Toba, Nankana and Okara.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed that development work on police stations, police offices, police lines and other projects in the province should be completed within the financial year.

