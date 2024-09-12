Punjab Police strengthening provincial border check posts: IG Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's directive, Punjab Police’s mission to strengthen provincial border check posts is progressing rapidly with regular video link meetings chaired by Inspector General Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar with stationed officers and personnel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Following Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's directive, Punjab Police’s mission to strengthen provincial border check posts is progressing rapidly with regular video link meetings chaired by Inspector General Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar with stationed officers and personnel.

In this regard, a meeting was held at the Central Police Office here on Thursday under the chairmanship of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, with DPO Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Ali, DPO Rajanpur Captain (Retd.) Dost Muhammad, and staff from check posts Sakhi Sarwar, Triman, Adhiwala, Bait Bagh Shah, and Shah Wali participated via video link.

DPOs of DG Khan and Rajanpur briefed the meeting on the manpower, facilities, resources, and challenges at the check posts. DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir was also present in the meeting.

The IG Punjab said that Punjab Police’s provincial border and riverine check posts are the first line of defense against terrorism, with the officers stationed at these posts standing as a solid barrier against extremist terrorists and anti-social elements. He emphasized the significant role of these check posts in curbing smuggling activities.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is further strengthening all border check posts with additional personnel and advanced resources. He noted that at Rajanpur’s Shah Wali, Adhiwala, and Bait Bagh Shah check posts, the number of personnel has been doubled, and officers stationed at these posts have been equipped with bulletproof jackets, helmets, modern vehicles, and logistics support.

The IG Punjab directed DPOs to conduct regular inspections of the border check posts and enhance the infrastructure development and the quality of accommodation and meal facilities for the personnel. He further instructed the officers stationed at these check posts to perform their duties with more passion and dedication. District police officers briefed that the personnel posted at these border check posts have not only foiled the plans of terrorist elements but also played a key role in preventing the smuggling of non-custom goods. The police officers remain on high alert, ensuring the protection of citizens' lives and property.

The meeting also included discussions on upgrading the riverine check posts.