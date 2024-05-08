Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman Anwar

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar highlighted Punjab Police's significant contribution to treating children affected by thalassemia on the occasion of World Thalassemia Awareness Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar highlighted Punjab Police's significant contribution to treating children affected by thalassemia on the occasion of World Thalassemia Awareness Day.

He emphasized that Punjab Police is actively involved in ensuring the treatment of thalassemia-affected children, including those of police officers.

Dr. Usman Anwar stated that Punjab Police is providing blood donations to thalassemia-affected children of police officers and organizing blood donation camps in collaboration with organizations dedicated to combating thalassemia, across all districts, including Lahore.

Additionally, the IG Punjab mentioned the "Hamaray Phool Project," which provides monthly stipends for medical expenses to thalassemia-affected children of police personnel.

He noted that Punjab Police is disbursing Rs. 15,000 per kid each month to 150 registered children of police employees, totaling Rs. 2,250,000 monthly, and a cumulative amount of Rs. 25,065,000 has been provided for the treatment of thalassemia-affected children since last year.

Dr. Usman Anwar assured that various health welfare measures have been implemented for the families of the police force, including treatment support in collaboration with hospitals and welfare institutions for thalassemia-affected children.

He reaffirmed Punjab Police's commitment to continue its full support for children affected by thalassemia.