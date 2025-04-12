Punjab Police Takes Justice To The Doorstep, Open Court Initiative Gains Momentum
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 07:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) In line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision to provide justice at the grassroots level, District Police Officer Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed has launched an innovative open court initiative.
In this regard on Saturday, the inaugural open court was held at Kot Wasawa Police Station, where citizens' grievances were heard and addressed on the spot.
On this occasion, DPO Ahmed emphasized that the Primary objective of this initiative is to foster trust between the police and the public.
The open court series will continue across the district, with Circle DSPs and SHOs organizing similar sessions to resolve people's problems, he added.
Ahmed also highlighted the police department's commitment to modernizing its services, ensuring a conducive environment for citizens to access police assistance. A crackdown against criminal elements is underway to safeguard lives, property and honor, reinforcing the rule of law, he further highlighted.
APP/mha/378
