Punjab Police Taking Care Of Families Of Martyrs In Ramadan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Punjab Police is firmly committed to ensuring the best care of the families of its martyrs during the month of Ramadan, in continuation of which the process of distributing Ramadan packages to the families of martyred police officers across the province, including Lahore, has been completed.
The Punjab Police spokesperson said that on the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Ramadan packages have been delivered to the doorsteps of the homes of martyred police officers.
Senior officers, including CPOs, DPOs and SPs, went to the homes of martyred police officers, met the families, and also presented flowers and sweets. Senior police officers conveyed Ramadan greetings from IG Punjab Dr.
Usman Anwar to the families of the martyred police. The senior officers paid tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyred police. The spokesperson said that the families of the martyred police were also given Ramadan packages and martyr medals by the IG Punjab.
The IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police is with the families of its martyrs on all occasions, including happy and sad moments. The brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while protecting the lives and property of the country, nation and citizens are our pride, he added.
Under the Ramadan package, food items from the Police Welfare Fund have been delivered to the doorsteps of the martyrs.
