Punjab Police Thwart Attack By Khwarij At KP Border
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Police successfully thwarted an attack by Khwarij at Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa border on Sunday.
A spokesperson said that Khwarij had attempted an attack at Lakhani border post, which was the second attack in the last 24 hours. He said 20 to 25 Khwarij had launched the attack with heavy arms, including rocket-launchers.
The police identified the attackers with the help of thermal imaging cameras, and launched a counterattack, which forced them to retreat. Reports indicate that Khwarij suffered heavy casualties.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan, Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan led the operation, while Quick Response Force, under the command of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Ali, executed the swift response.
Police spokesperson said that a search operation by police and other law-enforcement agencies was under way in the border areas.
