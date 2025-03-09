Open Menu

Punjab Police Thwart Attack By Khwarij At KP Border

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Punjab Police thwart attack by Khwarij at KP border

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Police successfully thwarted an attack by Khwarij at Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa border on Sunday.

A spokesperson said that Khwarij had attempted an attack at Lakhani border post, which was the second attack in the last 24 hours. He said 20 to 25 Khwarij had launched the attack with heavy arms, including rocket-launchers.

The police identified the attackers with the help of thermal imaging cameras, and launched a counterattack, which forced them to retreat. Reports indicate that Khwarij suffered heavy casualties.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan, Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan led the operation, while Quick Response Force, under the command of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Ali, executed the swift response.

Police spokesperson said that a search operation by police and other law-enforcement agencies was under way in the border areas.

Recent Stories

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

2 minutes ago
 Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

48 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

2 hours ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

2 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

3 hours ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

4 hours ago
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

4 hours ago
 FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

5 hours ago
 UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

6 hours ago
 Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

7 hours ago
 Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

7 hours ago
 China achieves remarkable progress in environmenta ..

China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan