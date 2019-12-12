The Punjab Police took a timely action in Nankana district and rescued a girl, who might have been murdered by her family members in the name of so-called honour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Police took a timely action in Nankana district and rescued a girl, who might have been murdered by her family members in the name of so-called honour.

A missing girl Ayesha was recovered from village and shifted to a shelter home.

As per details, an accused Ali Raza had killed his sister Samina Bibi in Nankana village Mangtanwala. In view of the incident, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) sent a letter to the IG Punjab and the human rights cell of the Punjab Police to take steps for saving the life of Ayesha Bibi, who was niece of the murdered girl Samina Bibi.

It was stated that Ayesha was missing for many days and according to her neighbours, she might also been murdered.

After receiving instructions from higher police authorities, Nankana police recovered the girl and produced her in the court. The court ordered for recording statement of the girl and sent her to a shelter home on her request.

Police team also arrested murderer of Samina Bibi, Ali Raza, and also recovered the weapon of murder from his possession.

The HRCP has appreciated the timely police actions.