Punjab Police To Acquire Armored Vehicles, Advanced Weapons To Launch Operation Against Kacha Area Bandits
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 30, 2024 | 08:35 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2024) Punjab Police is all set to acquire Armored vehicles and advanced weapons to launch operations against Katcha area bandits, the sources familiar with the development said on Friday.
The Punjab Police decided to procure state-of-the-art armored vehicles and weaponry to strengthen their operations against bandits in the Katcha region of Rahim Yar Khan, sources familiar with the matter disclosed on Thursday.
This strategic decision was taken in response to the escalating security challenges in the area. According to insiders within the police department, a total of 20 bulletproof vehicles and 7 armored vehicles will be acquired to support the ongoing operations.
Specifically, 12 bulletproof vehicles are allocated for the Katcha region of Rahim Yar Khan, while 8 are designated for Rajanpur’s Katcha area.
Additionally, Rahim Yar Khan will receive 4 armored vehicles, with 3 set to be deployed in Rajanpur.
They said that in terms of weaponry, the police plan to purchase 450 G3 rifles and 450 SMG rifles to enhance their firepower.
They also said that the procurement process for these vehicles and weapons would be expedited, as the need for advanced equipment is pressing.
The sources said that these acquisitions are being made in response to the specific requirements put forth by the District Police Officers (DPOs) of Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur.
The sources also stated that the logistics branch of Punjab Police would oversee the procurement process.
