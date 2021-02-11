UrduPoint.com
Punjab Police To Be Made More Active For Service, Protection Of People: IGP

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 08:26 PM

Punjab Police to be made more active for service, protection of people: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that under Smart and Community Policing, Punjab Police would be made more active for the service and protection of the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that under Smart and Community Policing, Punjab Police would be made more active for the service and protection of the people.

He said this while talking to the participants on the occasion of attending the second day session of the "Citizen Central Policing Conference" held at the Central Police Office, here on Thursday.

The IG Punjab said that the "Citizen Centric Policing Conference" jointly organized by Punjab Police and USIP is a link in the same chain in which besides police officers, eminent personalities from various fields including teaching, judiciary, law, human rights have been invited for promotion of people friendly policing and preparation of recommendations to take necessary steps for the improvement of relationship between the police and the common man in the light of their experiences.The conference is divided into three committees according to the topics assigned to participants.

On the second day, two sessions of the three committees were held at the Central Police Office in which the participants shared their views and observations covering topics such as citizen centric policing model, improving citizen experiences and policing of gender crimes.

The aim of the conference is to build a roadmap for building trust and better relations between the police and the citizens and on this occasion all the participants discussed various cases and presented their suggestions for the promotion of people friendly policing.

While talking to the participants, the IG Punjab said that building trust between police and the citizen, better service delivery, safety and protection of the common man is the top priority of the Punjab Police. He emphasized that the police force can enhance the dignity and prestige of the department only by being the protector of the oppressed citizens, giving equal importance to all the citizens and solving their problems by taking timely action on merit without any reference or nepotism.

