Punjab police to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police to improve its performance

The Sources say that the decision came after Punjab Inspector General of Police moved a summary to the Punjab government for purchase of new vehicles and motorcycles for the police.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2022) The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police in a bid to improve its performance.

The sources said that the Punjab government released a new grant of Rs5 billion for the police and the police department would buy 1,022 new vehicles to uplift the standard of performance.

Just a day before, the dacoits martyred two policemen in exchange of fire that took place in Manga Mandi area of the provincial capital.

The police said that the armed dacoits were looting the people in Shamke Bhattian when the policemen reached there. As the dacoits saw the policemen they opened fire at ASI Muhammad Asim and Constable Muhammad Shahid.

ASI Muhammad Asim embracement martyrdom on the spot while constable Muhammad Shahid was taken to a hospital but he also succumbed to his injuries.