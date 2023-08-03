Open Menu

Punjab Police To Celebrate National Police Martyrs Day With Devotion Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 09:23 PM

The Punjab Police will celebrate the National Police Martyrs Day on August 4 across the province with devotion, respect and traditional enthusiasm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Police will celebrate the National Police Martyrs Day on August 4 across the province with devotion, respect and traditional enthusiasm.

The families of martyrs will be invited as special guests.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Police Martyrs Day is a day to renew the promise with the brave sons of the nation and on this day, the best tribute will be paid to the heroes of Punjab Police.

The main function of Police Martyrs Day will be held at Al-Hamra Hall Lahore in which IG Punjab Dr.

Usman Anwar will participate.

The IG Punjab further said, "Police martyrs are our real gems of department. The spirit of sacrifices of martyrs is a torch for the entire nation." He further said that martyrs sacrificed their lives for the sake of the peaceful future of the nation.

On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, DIG Welfare has sent a letter to all the districts and units regarding Police Martyrs Day.

