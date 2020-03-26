UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Police To Contribute In Corona Fund

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:24 PM

Punjab police to contribute in corona fund

Punjab police decided to contribute into 'corona relief fund' maintained for deserving people by letting sizeable cut in its current month stipend, as per notification released on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab police decided to contribute into 'corona relief fund' maintained for deserving people by letting sizeable cut in its current month stipend, as per notification released on Thursday.

A constable would make cut Rs500-700 in its salary to contribute in corona fund, while official from ASI rank would submit Rs 800-900 from current salary of month March.

Station House Officer (SHO) would offer Rs1000, DSP Rs1500 to contribute in said fund. About Rs3000 would be cut from DIG salary to be submitted into the fund to help out needy people.

District police would distribute ration through Deputy Commissioner of the district by using the cut-salary amount. Heads of district police would send report to welfare branch of central police Punjab after distributing ration to deserving strata of society, it is said.

Related Topics

Police Punjab March From

Recent Stories

 Singer Jawad Ahmad salutes doctors, paramedics a ..

12 minutes ago

European stock markets fall again in early trade

2 minutes ago

Business community seeks one year grace period in ..

6 seconds ago

World economy to contract in 2020 due to corona-vi ..

7 seconds ago

Commissioner asks people not to be afraid, instead ..

8 seconds ago

IGHDS to deal with coronavirus patients in norther ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.