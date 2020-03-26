Punjab police to contribute in corona fund

Punjab police decided to contribute into 'corona relief fund' maintained for deserving people by letting sizeable cut in its current month stipend, as per notification released on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab police decided to contribute into 'corona relief fund' maintained for deserving people by letting sizeable cut in its current month stipend, as per notification released on Thursday.

A constable would make cut Rs500-700 in its salary to contribute in corona fund, while official from ASI rank would submit Rs 800-900 from current salary of month March.

Station House Officer (SHO) would offer Rs1000, DSP Rs1500 to contribute in said fund. About Rs3000 would be cut from DIG salary to be submitted into the fund to help out needy people.

District police would distribute ration through Deputy Commissioner of the district by using the cut-salary amount. Heads of district police would send report to welfare branch of central police Punjab after distributing ration to deserving strata of society, it is said.