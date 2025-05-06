Punjab Police To Deploy Modern Technology To Address Jewellers’ Concerns: Additional IG
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 07:08 PM
Additional Inspector General of Police Shehzada Sultan has announced that a comprehensive action plan will be developed in collaboration with representatives of the jewellery sector to prevent the sale of stolen jewellery
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Additional Inspector General of Police Shehzada Sultan has announced that a comprehensive action plan will be developed in collaboration with representatives of the jewellery sector to prevent the sale of stolen jewellery.
He emphasized that modern technology will be utilised to implement the plan effectively and curb such illegal practices.
He made these remarks during a meeting with a 15-member delegation led by Muhammad Ahmed, Chairman of the Lahore Division Sarafa and Jewellers Association, held at the Central Police Office in Lahore on Tuesday. Also present at the meeting were DIG Waqas Nazir, SSP Investigation Muhammad Naveed, and DIG Investigation Zeeshan Raza.
During the discussion, the association’s chairman called for the resumption of police patrolling in jewellery markets and requested that CIA (Crime Investigation Agency) officials coordinate with the association in case of any incidents involving jewellers, to ensure issues are resolved amicably.
Additional IG Shehzada Sultan assured the delegation that technology-driven solutions would be introduced to provide lasting protection to jewellers.
He announced the formation of a dedicated coordination committee to maintain continuous communication between Punjab police and jewellers’ representatives, allowing unresolved matters to be addressed promptly and constructively.
He stated that tracking mechanisms using modern tools would be introduced for jewellers and goldsmiths who travel domestically for business purposes, helping to safeguard them against theft and other criminal acts.
The Additional IG stressed the need for jewellers to exercise extreme caution while purchasing jewellery, and instructed that complete buyer information and a copy of their national identity card be retained for record-keeping. He also assured the delegation that no CIA official would harass any jeweller, and no action would be taken without prior consultation with association representatives.
Later, the chairman of the Lahore Division Sarafa and Jewellers Association presented a commemorative shield to Additional IG Shehzada Sultan in appreciation of his support and commitment to addressing the association’s concerns.
