Punjab Police To Ensure Foolproof Security For Muharram Processions: IG Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police has finalized security arrangements for Muharram gatherings and processions across all districts, including Lahore.
Talking to a private news channel, Dr. Anwar said that an extensive security strategy was developed to ensure the safety of processions and assemblies throughout the province. He assured that all districts would receive foolproof security measures during Muharram.
He said, more than 38,000 Majlis and over 10,700 processions were scheduled to take place in the province during the 10th of Muharram. To manage this, more than 457,000 officers and security personnel will be deployed from the 1st to the 10th of Muharram.
"In the provincial capital alone, more than 28,000 officers and officials will be on duty each day of Ushra Muharram to ensure security," Dr. Anwar stated.
He highlighted that over 66,000 volunteers will assist in securing the assemblies, while 45,000 volunteers will support the processions. He said personnel from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch, Traffic Police, Dolphin Force, and Peru, along with other field formations, will also be involved in the security operations.
Dr. Anwar noted that 633 locations across Punjab, including 283 in Lahore, have been identified as flash points. Among these, 54 places in Lahore are classified as highly sensitive, and 229 as sensitive, warranting the deployment of additional personnel.
Recent Stories
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President congratulates Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as President of Iran30 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of NPC President Azhar Jatoi's wife40 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy displays mangoes at an event in Paris50 minutes ago
-
Terror eradication from country need of hour: Kiyani10 hours ago
-
People's welfare govt's top priority: AJK PM11 hours ago
-
No obstacles in calling APC: PM Coordinator12 hours ago
-
People rush to Murree to enjoy pleasant weather12 hours ago
-
Balochistan Governor directs SSGC to end unannounced gas load shedding12 hours ago
-
No decision yet taken on Internet closure during Muharram: Interior Ministry12 hours ago
-
Armed forces, nation aware of digital terrorism by enemies, united in defeating notorious designs12 hours ago
-
PPP Kohat Division observes Black Day12 hours ago
-
DC reviews security arrangements for Muharram12 hours ago