Punjab Police To Ensure Foolproof Security For Muharram Processions: IG Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police has finalized security arrangements for Muharram gatherings and processions across all districts, including Lahore.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr. Anwar said that an extensive security strategy was developed to ensure the safety of processions and assemblies throughout the province. He assured that all districts would receive foolproof security measures during Muharram.

He said, more than 38,000 Majlis and over 10,700 processions were scheduled to take place in the province during the 10th of Muharram. To manage this, more than 457,000 officers and security personnel will be deployed from the 1st to the 10th of Muharram.

"In the provincial capital alone, more than 28,000 officers and officials will be on duty each day of Ushra Muharram to ensure security," Dr. Anwar stated.

He highlighted that over 66,000 volunteers will assist in securing the assemblies, while 45,000 volunteers will support the processions. He said personnel from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch, Traffic Police, Dolphin Force, and Peru, along with other field formations, will also be involved in the security operations.

Dr. Anwar noted that 633 locations across Punjab, including 283 in Lahore, have been identified as flash points. Among these, 54 places in Lahore are classified as highly sensitive, and 229 as sensitive, warranting the deployment of additional personnel.

