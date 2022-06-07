Punjab Police to ensure implementation of government austerity policy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan said on Tuesday that Punjab Police were at the forefront of ensuring implementation of government austerity policy and instructions had been issued in this regard.

The IGP said that all field officers, unit heads and other supervisory officers of province would ensure strict implementation of the austerity policy and take all possible steps to further reduce fuel and energy costs.

On behalf of IG Punjab, AIG Finance has directed all supervisory officers of the province to implement austerity policy. Officers posted in all police units including Investigation, CTD, Special Branch, Punjab Constabulary, Special Protection Unit, Traffic, Tele & Transport, PHP Headquarters would be bound to use fuel in line with CPO.

Likewise, officers posted in all training institutions shall also be required to follow policy of CPO with respect to usage of fuel. Field officers would use fuel as per their requirements for operational purposes but non-essential use would be strictly prohibited.

Additional petrol for officials proposes in central police office and unit headquarters would be approved by the competent authority.

The IGP directed that meetings or non-essential meetings of remote areas should be held on video link.

Similarly, the use of generator should be confined to only for necessary sections and issues, whereas, heavy machinery and equipments should be dismantled from generators.

The Punjab Police have been issued instructions to strictly monitor the unnecessary use of electricity and gas.

In this regard, it has been directed to ensure power supply from separate meters for offices and residences.

Field Officers posted in all units would ensure the use of petrol only as per the approved quota.

Lights, electrical appliances and air conditioners should be audited to reduce economic costs. Minimize use of unnecessary lights during the day.

Ensure the use of air conditioners in offices at 26 degrees Celsius. ACs should be closed in the absenceof officers.