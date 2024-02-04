Open Menu

Punjab Police To Gain 29,000 CCTV Cameras For Upcoming Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Punjab Police to gain 29,000 CCTV cameras for upcoming election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Punjab police to gain 29,000 CCTV cameras on Sunday, worth Rs1.35 billion for monitoring of general elections 2024.

According to private news channel, the agreement between Safe City Authority, PITB, and NRTC was signed in the presence of Punjab IG on the directions of caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi.

The provincial government will provide CCTV cameras to install in different areas of the city to improve the surveillance system and the cameras are equipped with night vision technology which will help smooth monitoring of the whole electoral process.

