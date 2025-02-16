Open Menu

Punjab Police To Intensify Operation Against Khawarij, Bandits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Under the supervision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police’s preparations are ongoing to expedite operations against the menace of Khawarij and the bandits of Kacha, in line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Safe Punjab Vision.

As part of this initiative, the procurement of more than 50 advanced telecommunication devices is in its final stages. A Punjab police spokesperson shared that the process of acquiring 25 additional bulletproof vehicles for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Border Area Police to combat the menace of Khawarij and Kacha bandits is also underway. To enhance Punjab Police’s capabilities against the menace of Khawarij, 26 modern thermal surveillance solutions and thermal rifle scopes are being procured.

Additionally, more than 60 drones equipped with advanced technology are being purchased.

The IG Punjab emphasized that the police will ensure the elimination of bandits and miscreants in the Kacha region. He said that our brave personnel at inter-provincial police checkpoints stand as an impenetrable wall against terrorists. Border outposts are being reinforced and upgraded with advanced technology and thermal cameras. The valiant personnel of Punjab Police are courageously confronting the attacks of the menace of Khawarij in Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali.

The IG Punjab said that every soldier of Punjab Police stands ready to defeat the menace of Khawarij, Kacha bandits, and anti-state elements.

