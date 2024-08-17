Open Menu

Punjab Police To Procure Bulletproof Jackets For All Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2024 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired an important meeting at the Central Police Office on Saturday and reviewed logistics, procurement, and development matters of the police force.

Additional IGs, DIGs, AIGs, and senior police officers participated in the meeting.

The IGP told the meeting that the department had decided to purchase modern bulletproof jackets for all police officers and personnel engaged in combating terrorists at border posts.

A briefing was also given on procurement of modern surveillance systems, body cameras, and IT-based equipment for the force.

The meeting also decided to procure night vision modern weapons and equipment, sniper rifles, mortar shells, and ammunition to counter terrorist attacks.

The IGP said the police force was being equipped with IT technology, latest equipment, and weapons in line with modern requirements. He said that the Punjab Police had thwarted nefarious intentions of foreign terrorists and miscreants at border posts and in katcha areas.

