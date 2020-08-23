UrduPoint.com
Punjab Police Took Effective Measures To Curb Crimes: Chohan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 08:40 PM

Punjab police took effective measures to curb crimes: Chohan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Sunday lauded the policy measures taken by Punjab police under the supervision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar against criminals.

In a statement issued here, he said that during two years, Punjab police successfully identified 494 major drug peddling groups and took legal action against them. About 336 major gambling dens were identified and legal action was taken against 311 of them, he added.

The minister said that legal action was also taken against 300 accused threatening peace and stability in the society.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that in a sustained operation against land grabbers, the Punjab police retrieved 460 properties while arresting 1200 culprits. Sticking to the policy of deweaponization of society, the police conducted more than 12,000 raids. More than 1200 licenses were cancelled, while more than 300 inspections of arms dealers were carried out in combing operations.

The minister said that more than 560 cases were registered against persons spreading panic in public through aerial firing.

The police have successfully completed more than 7 million cases of more than 13 million cases received in mobile Police Khidmat Centers, he maintained.

He said that to mitigate the cases of torture in lockups and police stations, CCTV cameras in the offices of SHOs, Front Desks and lockups had been installed. So far, 716 SHOs were being monitored through CCTV cameras, he asserted.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that establishment of the Inspection and Discipline Branch in police department was a major step towards self-accountability to improve the internal system of the department.

Resorting to effective use of modern technology and equipment for preventing crimes, the police has successfully installed two E-check posts at two entry points of Lahore, he said and added that these E-check posts were linked to NADRA, Excise department and Criminal Records.

In a first, to promote safe tourism in the province, 47 and 100 policemen have been trained and deployed at Murree and Kartarpur respectively.

This step would go a long way in promoting tourism in Punjab according tothe vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

