Open Menu

Punjab Police, Traffic Police Establish Desks At RDA, Business Facilitation Center

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Punjab Police, Traffic Police establish desks at RDA, Business Facilitation Center

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Punjab Police and Traffic Police on the request of the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza, have established special desks at the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) to facilitate the citizens.

According to RDA spokesman, the BFC is now offering several services of the Punjab Police, including the issuance of character certificates, Police verification, tenant registrations, and issuance of the copies of First Information Reports (FIRs). Additionally, the Traffic Police would also provide the services such as issuing new regular driving licenses, renewal of the licenses, issuance of international licenses, provision of duplicate driving licenses, and issuance of learning permits.

The DG expressing her gratitude to Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi for their support in this initiative said that the public can visit the BFC to take advantage of these newly available services at the center.

The BFC was established in Rawalpindi to provide the services of various departments under one roof and facilitate the business owners, she said and highlighted that the BFC is enhancing the business environment in the city and facilitating the investors to get necessary NOCs and providing prompt guidance and action within stipulated periods.

She also directed the authorities concerned that the approvals for individual commercial and industrial constructions should be within 30 days, completion certificates in 30 days, changes of land use approval within 45 days, and housing scheme approvals should be completed in 60 days.

Related Topics

Police Business Punjab Visit Traffic Rawalpindi Housing

Recent Stories

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

3 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

7 hours ago
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

16 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

16 hours ago
 All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

16 hours ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

16 hours ago
 AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

16 hours ago
 NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, cl ..

NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan