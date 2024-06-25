Punjab Police, Traffic Police Establish Desks At RDA, Business Facilitation Center
Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Punjab Police and Traffic Police on the request of the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza, have established special desks at the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) to facilitate the citizens.
According to RDA spokesman, the BFC is now offering several services of the Punjab Police, including the issuance of character certificates, Police verification, tenant registrations, and issuance of the copies of First Information Reports (FIRs). Additionally, the Traffic Police would also provide the services such as issuing new regular driving licenses, renewal of the licenses, issuance of international licenses, provision of duplicate driving licenses, and issuance of learning permits.
The DG expressing her gratitude to Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi for their support in this initiative said that the public can visit the BFC to take advantage of these newly available services at the center.
The BFC was established in Rawalpindi to provide the services of various departments under one roof and facilitate the business owners, she said and highlighted that the BFC is enhancing the business environment in the city and facilitating the investors to get necessary NOCs and providing prompt guidance and action within stipulated periods.
She also directed the authorities concerned that the approvals for individual commercial and industrial constructions should be within 30 days, completion certificates in 30 days, changes of land use approval within 45 days, and housing scheme approvals should be completed in 60 days.
