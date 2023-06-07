'Punjab police training mechanism to be upgraded by utilizing experience of American police'

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman met with Mr. Ed Preston, Police Advisor of the American Embassy at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman met with Mr. Ed Preston, Police Advisor of the American Embassy at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

Mr. Ed Preston is attached to the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section of the US Embassy. During the meeting, it was agreed to increase mutual cooperation in anti-crime, public safety and infrastructure promotion.

The IG Punjab informed the American Police Advisor about the Police Station Record Management System, CRO, Women Safety App, Protection Centers and other modern projects on the central dashboard of Punjab Police and said that the all the details of official matters of Punjab Police are available on the police dashboard with just one click. Dr. Usman Anwar also informed the American Police Advisor about the features and working of Human Resource mobile Application of Punjab Police.

The American Police Advisor appreciated the effective use of information technology and said that joint measures with the Punjab Police will be ensured in the fight against drugs and crimes.

Speaking during the meeting, IG Punjab said that Punjab police training mechanism and infrastructure will be upgraded by utilizing the experience of American police. He said that the training curriculum of the Punjab Police will be redesigned with information sharing and mutual cooperation, provision of modern technology, professional training and equipment will be ensured to the Punjab Police for anti-crime.

At the end of the meeting, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between the IG Punjab and the American Police Advisor.

Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Training Tariq Rustum Chohan, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar along with other officers were also present.