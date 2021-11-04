UrduPoint.com

Punjab Police Trying To Make Social Networking Platform More Effective: DIG Kiani

Punjab Police Information Officer, DIG Operations, Punjab Sajid Kiani has said that Punjab police were trying to make the social networking platform more effective for direct communication with the public

In an introductory video link conference, DIG Sajid Kiani addressing the public relations officers and other staff members from across the province briefed them about the steps and priorities of IGP Punjab to improve public service delivery.

On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan, DIG Sajid Kiani held a video link conference with public relations officers and staff members posted in all districts and regional offices across the province.

The DIG said that Punjab Police is an institution with a well-organized and professional officers and personnel.

Punjab Police were pursuing citizen centric policing and ensuring excellent and integrated communication with the citizens, he added.

In order to provide the best services to the people, modern technology is being used as per the orders of IGP Punjab, he said adding, however, in this modern age, the role of the Public Relations Department is of utmost importance.

Therefore, keeping in view the requirements of modern times, we have to make all the social networking platforms more efficient so that the public has easy access to all the information and facilities related to Punjab Police, he said.

He further said that special workshops would also be organized for the training and awareness of the public relations department of Punjab Police in this regard and regular video link conferences would also be organized to check their performance.

