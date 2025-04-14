Open Menu

Punjab Police, Women’s Ombudsperson Launch Joint Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Punjab police, women’s ombudsperson launch joint drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Punjab police, in collaboration with the Provincial Ombudsperson for Women, has

launched a joint initiative regarding awareness campaigns and specialized

training programmes.

The partnership aims to foster a culture of respect, accountability, and empowerment

within the police force, marking a major step towards institutional reform and gender equality

in the workplace.

Under this initiative, the IG Punjab office has appointed two focal persons to ensure effective

coordination with the provincial ombudsperson. DSP Investigation Branch Arsalan Saif and

Inspector Legal Samina Mubarak have been designated as focal persons from the office

of the Additional Inspector General of Punjab Police, Lahore.

In the first phase of the joint strategy, 100 male and female officers from the Punjab Police's Anti-Harassment Committee have received training.

On this occasion, Punjab’s Ombudsperson for Women, Nabila Hakim Ali Khan, said harassment was

a serious issue that cannot be tackled solely through legislation, but requires institutional cooperation,

awareness and practical steps.

The aim of this collaboration with Punjab Police is to create a workplace where every individual, especially women, feels safe and empowered.

She added that the scope of such campaigns will be extended to other government institutions as well, to raise collective awareness against harassment in society.

Recent Stories

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career G ..

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on win ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections

1 hour ago
 President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered b ..

President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy

1 hour ago
 SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed divide ..

SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..

1 hour ago
 Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands regi ..

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region

1 hour ago
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

1 hour ago
 4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion O ..

4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister

1 hour ago
 First International Conference on Eustachian Tube ..

First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..

1 hour ago
 PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam L ..

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law

2 hours ago
 Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan