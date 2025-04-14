Punjab Police, Women’s Ombudsperson Launch Joint Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Punjab police, in collaboration with the Provincial Ombudsperson for Women, has
launched a joint initiative regarding awareness campaigns and specialized
training programmes.
The partnership aims to foster a culture of respect, accountability, and empowerment
within the police force, marking a major step towards institutional reform and gender equality
in the workplace.
Under this initiative, the IG Punjab office has appointed two focal persons to ensure effective
coordination with the provincial ombudsperson. DSP Investigation Branch Arsalan Saif and
Inspector Legal Samina Mubarak have been designated as focal persons from the office
of the Additional Inspector General of Punjab Police, Lahore.
In the first phase of the joint strategy, 100 male and female officers from the Punjab Police's Anti-Harassment Committee have received training.
On this occasion, Punjab’s Ombudsperson for Women, Nabila Hakim Ali Khan, said harassment was
a serious issue that cannot be tackled solely through legislation, but requires institutional cooperation,
awareness and practical steps.
The aim of this collaboration with Punjab Police is to create a workplace where every individual, especially women, feels safe and empowered.
She added that the scope of such campaigns will be extended to other government institutions as well, to raise collective awareness against harassment in society.
Recent Stories
Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections
President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy
SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..
Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025
4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister
First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..
PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law
Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab police, women’s ombudsperson launch joint drive6 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader hails expats for record $28 billion remittances16 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister meets British MP Afzal Khan to discuss strengthening Pakistan-UK ties16 minutes ago
-
CM extends greetings on Vaisakhi festival16 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman urges Muslim countries to raise voice against Israel aggression16 minutes ago
-
AC holds open court to resolve women's issue on priority16 minutes ago
-
Punjabi culture day observed in Sargodha26 minutes ago
-
Rs19.2m fines, 1,461 held over profiteering26 minutes ago
-
Condolences pour in for Professor Khurshid Ahmed's passing36 minutes ago
-
RPO pins promotion badges on two police officers36 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search and strike operation to control crimes36 minutes ago
-
IMF mission calls on President SCBAP56 minutes ago