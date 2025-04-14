Punjab police, women’s ombudsperson launch joint drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Punjab police, in collaboration with the Provincial Ombudsperson for Women, has

launched a joint initiative regarding awareness campaigns and specialized

training programmes.

The partnership aims to foster a culture of respect, accountability, and empowerment

within the police force, marking a major step towards institutional reform and gender equality

in the workplace.

Under this initiative, the IG Punjab office has appointed two focal persons to ensure effective

coordination with the provincial ombudsperson. DSP Investigation Branch Arsalan Saif and

Inspector Legal Samina Mubarak have been designated as focal persons from the office

of the Additional Inspector General of Punjab Police, Lahore.

In the first phase of the joint strategy, 100 male and female officers from the Punjab Police's Anti-Harassment Committee have received training.

On this occasion, Punjab’s Ombudsperson for Women, Nabila Hakim Ali Khan, said harassment was

a serious issue that cannot be tackled solely through legislation, but requires institutional cooperation,

awareness and practical steps.

The aim of this collaboration with Punjab Police is to create a workplace where every individual, especially women, feels safe and empowered.

She added that the scope of such campaigns will be extended to other government institutions as well, to raise collective awareness against harassment in society.