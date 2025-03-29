Punjab police youth internship program concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The 15th batch of the Punjab Police Youth Internship Program concluded in Gujrat, in line with the vision of Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar.

A ceremony was held at the DPO Complex, where SP Operations (Safe Cities) Mudassir Iqbal Gujar distributed certificates and badges among the participating students.

During the internship, students received hands-on training and insights into various aspects of policing, including law and order, cybercrime, traffic regulations, women’s safety, child protection, and the Smart Safe City initiative.

They were also briefed on the workings of the DPO Complex, police stations (SIPS), IT wing, Khidmat Markaz, Tahafuz Markaz, Misaq Center, and the Command & Control Center.

Speaking at the event, SP Operations Mudassir Iqbal Gujar emphasized that the program plays a vital role in promoting community policing, bridging the gap between police and the public, and fostering mutual trust. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates and badges to the participants in recognition of their successful completion of the internship.