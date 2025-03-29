Punjab Police Youth Internship Program Concludes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 04:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The 15th batch of the Punjab Police Youth Internship Program concluded in Gujrat, in line with the vision of Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar.
A ceremony was held at the DPO Complex, where SP Operations (Safe Cities) Mudassir Iqbal Gujar distributed certificates and badges among the participating students.
During the internship, students received hands-on training and insights into various aspects of policing, including law and order, cybercrime, traffic regulations, women’s safety, child protection, and the Smart Safe City initiative.
They were also briefed on the workings of the DPO Complex, police stations (SIPS), IT wing, Khidmat Markaz, Tahafuz Markaz, Misaq Center, and the Command & Control Center.
Speaking at the event, SP Operations Mudassir Iqbal Gujar emphasized that the program plays a vital role in promoting community policing, bridging the gap between police and the public, and fostering mutual trust. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates and badges to the participants in recognition of their successful completion of the internship.
Recent Stories
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..
New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI
UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya
UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town
Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on illegal LPG Gas refilling in Sukkur3 minutes ago
-
District administration gears up for Polio eradication drive3 minutes ago
-
SWMC releases salaries3 minutes ago
-
Punjab police youth internship program concludes3 minutes ago
-
PHP launches grand operation against overcharging3 minutes ago
-
Rohri city illuminated with colorful lights on Eid-ul-Fitr13 minutes ago
-
Mayor urges citizens to avoid aerial firing on Chand Raat13 minutes ago
-
CM orders crackdown against overcharging transport owners13 minutes ago
-
False robbery claim exposed, Citizen's drama unravels13 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif calls the Sultan of Oman on Eid13 minutes ago
-
BNP’s Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, party workers escaped in Mustung’s Luckpass blast13 minutes ago
-
Medical experts advise caution in eating on Eid-ul-Fitr13 minutes ago