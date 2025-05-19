Punjab Police's 127 Driving Training Schools Providing Services To Citizens
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 09:14 PM
The Punjab Police's driving training schools continue to provide services to citizens
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Punjab Police's driving training schools continue to provide services to citizens.
According to the spokesperson, citizens are being trained in 127 driving training schools of the Punjab Police, this year more than 171,000 citizens were taught driving in these schools.
More than 150,000 men and 20,000 women are among those learning to drive, 470 women were trained in motorcycle driving, 360 transgenders were also trained, 3 more driving training schools were established this year.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar says that providing driving licenses to every driver citizen is a mission, driving without a license is a crime and the presence of a license with driver citizens is very important.
He further said that driving licenses were issued to more than 3.19 million citizens this year.
