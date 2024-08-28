Punjab Police teams are working day and night across all districts of the province, including Lahore, to clear illegal arms from the area

Punjab Police spokesperson said that during the special campaign this year, thousands of dangerous weapons, firearms, bullets, and cartridges have been recovered.

According to the spokesperson, from January 1st onwards, the crackdown has led to the recovery of 1,125 Kalashnikovs, 30,627 pistols, 2,387 shotguns, 2,181 rifles, 492 revolvers, and 201,141 bullets and cartridges from the possession of criminals across the province.

In the provincial capital, Lahore, 104 Kalashnikovs, 6,409 pistols, 457 rifles, 249 shotguns, 49 revolvers, and over 36,000 bullets have also been recovered from the possession of criminals.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed strict legal action against those involved in the promotion of weapons on social media and aerial firing.

He said that inspections of arms dealers' licenses and stocks should be conducted regularly.

The IG Punjab also instructed that RPOs and DPOs should send weekly reports on the crackdown against illegal weapons to the Central Police Office.