Punjab Police's Intelligence-based Search And Sweep Operations, Mock Exercises Continue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman has issued directions to further high alert the security across province including Lahore, along with continuing intelligence-based search and sweep operations and mock exercises.

Giving the details, the Punjab police spokesperson said that 459 search, sweep and combing operations and mock exercises were conducted across Punjab during the last 24 hours. More than 500 people were identified and questioned during 38 search and sweep operations.

More than 12,600 accused were checked during 421 combing operations, while 68 accused were taken into custody.

During the search operations, declared and habitual criminals and suspects involved in serious crimes were arrested.

A large number of illegal weapons and bullets including rifles, guns, pistols were recovered from the possession of the accused. The Punjab Police spokesperson further said that during the operations against the criminals, 02 robbers were brought to justice.

The IG Punjab said that the mock exercises of Punjab Police will continue to eradicate the terrorists and criminal elements. Teams of Punjab Police, CTD, Special Branch, Elite Force, Rescue 1122 and law enforcement agencies are participating in the mock exercises.

