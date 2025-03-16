Punjab Police’s Intelligence-based Search And Sweep Operations, Mock Exercises Continue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman has issued directions to further high alert the security across province including Lahore, along with continuing intelligence-based search and sweep operations and mock exercises.
Giving the details, the Punjab police spokesperson said that 459 search, sweep and combing operations and mock exercises were conducted across Punjab during the last 24 hours. More than 500 people were identified and questioned during 38 search and sweep operations.
More than 12,600 accused were checked during 421 combing operations, while 68 accused were taken into custody.
During the search operations, declared and habitual criminals and suspects involved in serious crimes were arrested.
A large number of illegal weapons and bullets including rifles, guns, pistols were recovered from the possession of the accused. The Punjab Police spokesperson further said that during the operations against the criminals, 02 robbers were brought to justice.
The IG Punjab said that the mock exercises of Punjab Police will continue to eradicate the terrorists and criminal elements. Teams of Punjab Police, CTD, Special Branch, Elite Force, Rescue 1122 and law enforcement agencies are participating in the mock exercises.
Recent Stories
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police ensured foolproof security of churches5 minutes ago
-
2,235 arrested for kite flying this year5 minutes ago
-
Livestock Dept starts tree plantation5 minutes ago
-
President condemns firing on convoy of MPA Jam Mehtab5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police’s intelligence-based search and sweep operations, mock exercises continue5 minutes ago
-
Punjab becomes first province to launch air ambulance service: Khawaja Salman5 minutes ago
-
Talented paraplegic girl student gifted with electric wheelchair45 minutes ago
-
DSP Traffic inspects traffic duty at Peshawar Mor bazaar45 minutes ago
-
District administration Chiniot launches crackdown on fireworks45 minutes ago
-
174 outlaws nabbed as Islamabad Police intensifies crackdown45 minutes ago
-
Police encounter in Chiniot leaves one robber dead45 minutes ago
-
2 street criminals held in R A Bazaar55 minutes ago