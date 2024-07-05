Punjab Police’s Youth Engagement & Internship Program Continues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's public-friendly police vision, Punjab Police's Youth Engagement and Internship Programme continues uninterrupted in all districts of the province.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the friends of police and volunteers in police programmes are gaining popularity among the youth for unique opportunity for direct communication with the police.
The IGP mentioned that thousands of students participated in both programs across Lahore and the 36 districts of the province. Among those who have completed the internship, there are 13,000 male students and over 7,000 female students.
A Punjab police spokesperson said that students from 88 universities, 143 colleges, and 43 schools participated in the community policing programmes.
Over 20,000 students were briefed and trained about police work through the friends of police and volunteers in police programmes.
The spokesperson said that students were given tours of Safe Cities, Khidmat Markaz, Protection Centers, police stations, and other police offices etc. Students were briefed about safety skills, self-defense, and emergency response. Senior police officers delivered awareness lectures to students on advancing in practical life. IG Punjab said that the Friends of Police and Volunteers in Police programs are strengthening the ties between the police and the public, and their scope is being further expanded.
