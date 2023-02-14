UrduPoint.com

Punjab Polls Date Not Fixed As Governor To Approach LHC For Clarification

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Punjab polls date not fixed as Governor to approach LHC for clarification

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday did not announce the Punjab Assembly's polls date as its representatives meeting with Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman regarding the implementation of the order of the Lahore High Court remained inconclusive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday did not announce the Punjab Assembly's polls date as its representatives meeting with Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman regarding the implementation of the order of the Lahore High Court remained inconclusive.

According to ECP press release, the LHC had instructed the ECP to announce the elections schedule in consultation with Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman.

Chairing a consultative meeting with Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) representatives at Governor House on�Tuesday, the governor was of the opinion that he had not dissolved the assembly so he was not authorised to announce the polls date.

The governor said that he did not want take any extra-legal and constitutional step. The Lahore High Court's decision requires an explanation, for which they were taking the legal route.

The meeting concluded with the remarks that some matters, including some aspects of the consultative role of the governor in the Lahore High Court's decision, require clarification and interpretation,�for which the court would be approached after consultation with legal and constitutional experts.

The meeting was attended by the ECP Secretary Umar Hamid Khan, ECP Officers, Punjab administration and others.

