Punjab power generation policy on final stage

Provincial energy minister Dr Akhtar Malik said that Punjab Power Generation Policy was in final stage, with Punjab Solarization Programme getting completed on war-footing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) : Provincial energy minister Dr Akhtar Malik said that Punjab Power Generation Policy was in final stage, with Punjab Solarization Programme getting completed on war-footing.

Addressing a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that energy department had achieved a remarkable success last year. He informed that a grand hydro power project containing seven megawatt power energy was already established at Marala.

He said, action was being taken indiscriminately against power theft. He said multiple power projects on bio-gas were being launched in villages, with basic health units across Punjab were also shifted to solar projects.

The minister said that thousands of schools functioning in villages and remote places across the province were transferred on solar technology was another feather in the cap of incumbent provincial government.

Dr Akhtar Malik said technical training school to educating state of the art power technology and its usage was opened in Sahiwal. He expressed the resolve to provide cheaper and environmental-friendly electricty to consumers.