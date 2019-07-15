Punjab prepares action plan for population welfare

The Punjab government has finalized an action plan for implementing a comprehensive programme of population welfare in the province on the direction of federal government

This was stated during a briefing to a meeting jointly chaired by Provincial Population Welfare Minister Col. (R) Hashim Dogar and Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar here on Monday.

The secretary briefed the meeting on performance and structure of the department, ongoing and upcoming projects.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister said healthy mother and child laid foundation of a healthy society. He mentioned that the government was fully aware of the problems of rapid population growth and had allocated more funds for population welfare in the budget this year.

He directed that coordination with the Health department be enhanced regarding implementation of programmes of mother and child healthcare.

The chief secretary said concrete steps were needed to control the growing population.

"If attention is not paid to this serious issue, it will be difficult to handle the problems arising out of it in the years to come," he added.

He mentioned that there was a need to work on war footing to control rapidly growing population for improving living standard of people. He stated that help of Ulema might be sought to raise awareness among people about this issue as they could play an important role in this regard.

He directed that information about thalassaemia and genetic disorders especially be also incorporated in the counselling programmes.

He maintained that improvement in governance and public service delivery was a priority of the government.

He directed the secretary population welfare to utilize information technology for capacity building of the department, saying that use of IT had helped institutes improve their performance.

The meeting was also attended by officers of population welfare department.