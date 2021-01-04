UrduPoint.com
Punjab Produces Annual 2.3 Mln Tonnes Citrus: Secretary Agri

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani said on Monday that annual citrus production in Punjab is 2.3 million tonnes while immediate steps should be taken to increase the export of citrus through CPEC route.

Presiding over a meeting to review the provision of facilities to Kinnow growers and exporters under the Model Farm project here, he said that a scientific survey would be conducted to assess the provision of facilities to farmers under the model project so that yield per acre of Kinnow could be increased.

The Secretary Agriculture said that after the survey report of the project, 10 to 15 more factories would be added so that more growers could benefit from it and the production and quality of Kinnow per acre would be further improved.

He said that rates fixed by the Punjab government should be ensured and he also directed the department of Agriculture (Extension) to make the growers aware of the latest technology for production of Kinnow and to provide complete technical guidance to them.

Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani also visited Farmer field school Farm Kot Momin.

Director agriculture, farmers and other officers concerned accompanied the Secretary.

