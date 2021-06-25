Punjab progressing towards development:Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that Punjab under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar was heading towards substantial development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that Punjab under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar was heading towards substantial development.

Talking to media outside Punjab Assembly here on Friday, Dr Firdous said the budget presented by Punjab government was geared to benefit farmers, labourers and people in general .

She said the government was going to pass 'Punjab budget 2021-22' with majority in the Punjab Assembly and termed it a "road map devised for the welfare of people".

She said that opposition failed to point out even a single drawback regarding Punjab budget, which she added was a proof that it (budget) focussed on welfare of people in the real sense.

She further said that the budget would ensure protection of the basic needs of 120 million people of the province.

To a question, Dr Firdous said it was a matter of pride for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that its allies were standing with it.

To another query, she said it didn't make sense to respond to 'political dwarfs' who were not elected representatives of people.

Responding to a question, Special Assistant said that Nawaz Sharif's appeals got dismissed and it provedPrime Minister Imran Khan's stance to be correct that Sharif family looted public money ruthlessly.

Dr Firdous said that those who wanted to serve people in the real sense don't go abroad, adding that political imposters were making efforts to befool people.