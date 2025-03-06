Punjab prosecutor general meets DRAP delegation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A delegation from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Punjab met with Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah to discuss measures for preventing the sale and distribution of substandard medicines and defective surgical instruments.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, various topics related to preventing substandard medicines and defective surgical instruments were discussed during the meeting. Legal challenges faced by the drug authorities were also reviewed.

The Prosecutor General of Punjab directed both authorities to take strict action against manufacturers of substandard medicines while ensuring full compliance with the law.

He also emphasized the need for bilateral cooperation and coordination to enhance the effectiveness of both institutions and ensure the strict prevention of substandard medicines.

He reiterated that, under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the provision of quality medicines is a state responsibility, and no compromise will be made in ensuring the availability of safe and effective medicines for citizens.