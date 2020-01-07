Punjab prosecutor general meets Lahore High Court Chief Justice

Punjab Prosecutor General Rana Arif Kamal Noon called on Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Prosecutor General Rana Arif Kamal Noon called on Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh here on Tuesday.

The prosecutor general congratulated the chief justice on assuming the office and presented him a bouquet.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting besides issues of the prosecution across the province.

Meanwhile, the chief justice also met a delegation of Bahawalpur High Court Bar Association, led by its president Nadeem Iqbal Chaudhry.