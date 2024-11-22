- Home
Punjab Prosecutor General Takes Notice Of Alleged Custodial Torture By Faisal Town Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah on Friday took notice of a serious incident involving alleged illegal detention and custodial torture of a lawyer and his brother by Faisal Town police in Lahore.
The prosecutor general summoned the investigating officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for a detailed review of the case records and investigation progress, under Section 10(C)(3) of the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service Act 2006.
During a briefing on the investigation, the prosecutor general questioned whether the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act 2022, which mandates that cases involving custodial torture fall under the investigative jurisdiction of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), applied to the case.
The DSP, however, was unable to provide a clear explanation, prompting the prosecutor general to reprimand him for what he described as an irresponsible attitude and lack of legal knowledge.
Expressing concerns over the integrity of the investigation, the prosecutor general questioned the impartiality of a sub-inspector from the same police station where the accused officers are employed.
Consequently, he ordered that the case be transferred to the FIA, in accordance with Section 2(F), 5 of the Torture and Custodial Death Act 2022 and guided by the Lahore High Court’s ruling in the Suraya Bibi case.
The prosecutor general directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab to circulate the Torture and Custodial Death Act 2022 to all police stations across the province. The IGP was also instructed to ensure prompt departmental action against the involved officers and to expedite the transfer of the investigation to the FIA.
The prosecutor general emphasized that, in alignment with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision, the Punjab government remains committed to safeguarding citizens’ lives and ensuring justice. He reaffirmed that no compromises would be made in upholding these responsibilities.
