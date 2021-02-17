UrduPoint.com
Punjab Providing Free Diagnostic, Treatment Of AIDS: Dr Yasmin

Wed 17th February 2021 | 09:35 PM

Punjab providing free diagnostic, treatment of AIDS: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Punjab was providing free of cost diagnostics, treatment and counseling services to more than 11,500 patients of HIV/AIDS in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Punjab was providing free of cost diagnostics, treatment and counseling services to more than 11,500 patients of HIV/AIDS in the province.

This was informed by the Minister while highlighting importance of patient confidentiality at a seminar on Role of Media in HIV/AIDS Awareness at a local hotel.

The Minister appreciated Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis for holding such event for awareness on the important topic.

"We have decided to provide free HIV/AIDS medicines to private sector as well," she added.

She said that the transmission of HIV/AIDs could be prevented and patients could live normal lives by using medicines. "Recently we have conducted HIV/AIDS tests of TB patients and HIV/AIDS tests have been made mandatory for TB patients," she added.

She said the Punjab government was providing treatment to the patients by keeping their records confidential.

"In order to facilitate patients of co-infections by ensuring confidentiality of the patients, the government has started Insaf Medicines Cards," she added.

She said that the next generation sequencing machine had been introduced in the province which would help in development of vaccines as well.

The minister said that as many as 22 new BSL-3 Labs were set up in Punjab during coronavirus pandemic.

She disclosed that the AIDS centres would be expanded to 36 districts from 16 districts under Punjab AIDS Control Program.

On the occasion, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis said that provision of right information to media was being ensured. He appreciated the role of media for generating awareness about diseases. He said the government had decided to introduce auto-disabled syringes to control blood born infections.

Project Director Punjab AIDS Control Program Dr. Muneer Ahmed Malik apprised the participants of the services provided by the Punjab AIDS Control Program.

A large number of media persons attended the seminar.

