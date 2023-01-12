Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited (PPCBL) grants loans of Rs 13 mln to farmers for rabi crop

Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited (PPCBL) granted loans of Rs 13 million to small farmers for Rabi crops 2022-23 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited (PPCBL) granted loans of Rs 13 million to small farmers for Rabi crops 2022-23 in the district.

The recovery rate of the loans is 100 percent as the bank has recovered all loans amounting Rs 13.2 million granted for Kharif crop 2022.

Branch Manager Muhammad Amjad Tabassum said here on Thursday that the target of granting loans to farmers for Rabi crops was set at Rs 14.5 million which was achieved.

He said that loans to farmers were granted through cooperative societies which had at least 10 to 20 and maximum 50 members. The loans were also granted on an individual basis, he added.

He said that loans were given for the purchase of tractors, solar tube wells, threshers, and other inputs to those farmers who had 4-5 acres land, besides this, a farmer owner of one acre was provided a Rs 200,000 loan and two acres land Rs 400,000.

Whereas a farmer having 5 acres of land was provided a loan up to Rs 1 million for livestock also.

He said that Punjab Cooperative Bank was granting loans from Rs 5-20 lacs to small businessmen.

He said that 9 zones of the bank were functional at Faisalabad, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan while it has 191 branches at tehsil level.

The Punjab Cooperative Bank was also issuing loans against gold under its gold loan scheme.