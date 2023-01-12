Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approves six development schemes

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved six development schemes for health and education sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 6,007.929 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved six development schemes for health and education sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 6,007.929 million.

These schemes were approved in the 39th meeting of the PDWP of the current fiscal year 2022-23, presided over by Secretary Planning & Development board Dr Sohail Anwar, here on Thursday.

The approved development schemes included the purchase of ventilators for a tertiary care hospital in Punjab at the cost of Rs 864.000 million, provision of cyberknife technology/ equipment for Nishtar Hospital, Multan, at the cost of Rs 1,572.750 million, provision of linear accelerator with allied health facilities for cancer treatment in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, Gujrat at the cost of Rs 1,300 million, provision of linear accelerator with allied health facilities for cancer treatment in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, Faisalabad, at the cost of Rs 1,300 million, provision of CT angiography machine for the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore, at the cost of Rs 450 million and establishment of Government Graduate College for Women, Sikandria Colony, Sodiwal, Lahore, at the cost of Rs 521.

179 million.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, and senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.