UrduPoint.com

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Approves Six Development Schemes

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approves six development schemes

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved six development schemes for health and education sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 6,007.929 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved six development schemes for health and education sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 6,007.929 million.

These schemes were approved in the 39th meeting of the PDWP of the current fiscal year 2022-23, presided over by Secretary Planning & Development board Dr Sohail Anwar, here on Thursday.

The approved development schemes included the purchase of ventilators for a tertiary care hospital in Punjab at the cost of Rs 864.000 million, provision of cyberknife technology/ equipment for Nishtar Hospital, Multan, at the cost of Rs 1,572.750 million, provision of linear accelerator with allied health facilities for cancer treatment in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, Gujrat at the cost of Rs 1,300 million, provision of linear accelerator with allied health facilities for cancer treatment in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, Faisalabad, at the cost of Rs 1,300 million, provision of CT angiography machine for the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore, at the cost of Rs 450 million and establishment of Government Graduate College for Women, Sikandria Colony, Sodiwal, Lahore, at the cost of Rs 521.

179 million.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, and senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Education Punjab Gujrat Women Cancer Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to ..

DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to achieve government plans and ..

2 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, IPU Secretary-General discuss bilate ..

Saqr Ghobash, IPU Secretary-General discuss bilateral relations

32 minutes ago
 Last Ukraine doctors offer lifeline in shell-ridde ..

Last Ukraine doctors offer lifeline in shell-ridden Bakhmut

1 minute ago
 Construction work on $230 mn project in progress: ..

Construction work on $230 mn project in progress: Chinese CG

1 minute ago
 Russian President's Special Representative Says Di ..

Russian President's Special Representative Says Discussed Economic Cooperation i ..

1 minute ago
 Hacker Group Attacks Gov't, Military Institutions ..

Hacker Group Attacks Gov't, Military Institutions in Asia, Europe - Cybersecurit ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.