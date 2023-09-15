Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approves seven developmental schemes

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 16th meeting of the current financial year 2023-24, approved seven developmental schemes of Agriculture and Special Healthcare and Medical Education sector with an estimated cost of Rs 22026.816 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 16th meeting of the current financial year 2023-24, approved seven developmental schemes of Agriculture and Special Healthcare and Medical education sector with an estimated cost of Rs 22026.816 million.

Planning and Development board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo chaired the meeting here on Friday. Secretary P&D Board Nadir Chattha were present.

Approved schemes are: Privatization of Agriculture Extension Services to enhance the service delivery at the cost of Rs 804.470 million; Program for strategic transformation/revamping of emergency department in tertiary hospitals in Bahawalpur and Sahiwal at the cost of Rs 1197.407 million; Rehabilitation/renovation of hospitals under Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Department through health council traditional mode in Lahore and Faisalabad at the cost of Rs 5033.

372 million; Program for strategic transformation/revamping of old blocks of ex-DHQs (Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Rawalpindi) at the cost of Rs 1264.132 million; Program for provision of missing facilities in newly upgraded colleges of nursing in Punjab at the cost of Rs 2716.824 million; Provision of missing specialties for up-gradation of DHQ Hospital to Teaching Hospital, Sahiwal. (Revised) at the cost of Rs 9311.161 million; Establishment of Hospital Management Information System and (ongoing) Queue Management Systems (PACS) in hospitals of SHC&ME at the cost of Rs 1699.45 million.

All Members of the P&D Board, provincial secretaries of relevant departments and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.