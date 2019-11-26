Punjab Provincial Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2019 presented in Punjab Assembly

Punjab government presented the Punjab Provincial Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2019 during Punjab assembly session here on Tuesday

Excise & Taxation Chairperson MPA Sadia Sohail Rana moved the bill while Panel of Chairman (PoC) Mian Shafi Muhammad sent the bill to Standing Committee for Transport with a direction to submit report to Assembly within two months.

Earlier, the assembly session started one hour 22 minutes behind its schedule time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

On completion of day's agenda the deputy speaker adjourned the session till (Wednesday) 3.00 pm.