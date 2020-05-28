UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Public Service Commission Interviews Linked With COVID-19 SOPs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:18 PM

Punjab Public Service Commission interviews linked with COVID-19 SOPs

The Punjab Public Service Commission's interviews would be linked with the observance of anti-coronavirus SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Punjab Public Service Commission's interviews would be linked with the observance of anti-coronavirus SOPs.

This was decided by the cabinet committee for the eradication of corona, which met here on Thursday with Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan in the chair.

The decision of opening restaurants, Murree city and other touristspots in the province was linked with the permission of National Command & Operation Centre.

The Senior Minister directed to bring ease in different sectors in the wake of prevailing situation adding that gradual easing of restrictions would be reviewed if responsible behaviour was shown.

He directed to ensure implementation of the decision of decreasing public transport fares and asked the health department to daily brief the media about the actual situation of coronavirus.

The meeting was briefed that both the health departments were given a collective corona budget of around Rs11.5 billion. The Specialized Healthcare Department released Rs 960 million to hospitals; spent Rs 260 million on PPEs procurement along with an expenditure of Rs 570 million for medicines' purchase. Rs 5 million to Rs100 million were released to 24 hospitals according to their needs and both the departments spent around Rs 5 billion collectively.

A field hospital in Expo Centre, Lahore was set up with an amount of Rs 25 million.

The meeting was told that 6699 coronavirus patients have gone to their homes after recovery in Punjab. As many as 1073 are admitted in Specialized Healthcare Department's hospitals while 897 coronavirus patients are under treatment in Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department's hospitals. Along with it, 275 coronavirus patients are under treatment in various private hospitals. Meanwhile, 1266 are in home isolation and 65 critical patients are put on ventilators.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department traced 17600 social contacts and around one lac and 25 thousand tests have been conducted.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid maintained that opposition was busy in issuing statements while the government is performing.

The meeting also offered Fateha for CEO Urban Unit Khalid Sherdil.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, IG Police and senior officials attended the meeting.

High ranking military and provincial government officials participatedthrough video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Murree Budget Abdul Aleem Khan PPSC Media Government Cabinet Billion Million Yasmin Rashid Opposition Raja Basharat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEWA reports 16.7 percent increase in residential ..

21 minutes ago

India&#039;s lockdown to focus on 13 cities

36 minutes ago

Mother of Chairman PEMRA passes away

3 minutes ago

Three injured in Hangu road accident

3 minutes ago

1875 bags of illegally stored wheat recovered

3 minutes ago

US, UK, Australia Urge China to Respect Hong Kong ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.