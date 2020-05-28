Punjab Public Service Commission interviews linked with COVID-19 SOPs

The Punjab Public Service Commission's interviews would be linked with the observance of anti-coronavirus SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Punjab Public Service Commission's interviews would be linked with the observance of anti-coronavirus SOPs.

This was decided by the cabinet committee for the eradication of corona, which met here on Thursday with Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan in the chair.

The decision of opening restaurants, Murree city and other touristspots in the province was linked with the permission of National Command & Operation Centre.

The Senior Minister directed to bring ease in different sectors in the wake of prevailing situation adding that gradual easing of restrictions would be reviewed if responsible behaviour was shown.

He directed to ensure implementation of the decision of decreasing public transport fares and asked the health department to daily brief the media about the actual situation of coronavirus.

The meeting was briefed that both the health departments were given a collective corona budget of around Rs11.5 billion. The Specialized Healthcare Department released Rs 960 million to hospitals; spent Rs 260 million on PPEs procurement along with an expenditure of Rs 570 million for medicines' purchase. Rs 5 million to Rs100 million were released to 24 hospitals according to their needs and both the departments spent around Rs 5 billion collectively.

A field hospital in Expo Centre, Lahore was set up with an amount of Rs 25 million.

The meeting was told that 6699 coronavirus patients have gone to their homes after recovery in Punjab. As many as 1073 are admitted in Specialized Healthcare Department's hospitals while 897 coronavirus patients are under treatment in Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department's hospitals. Along with it, 275 coronavirus patients are under treatment in various private hospitals. Meanwhile, 1266 are in home isolation and 65 critical patients are put on ventilators.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department traced 17600 social contacts and around one lac and 25 thousand tests have been conducted.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid maintained that opposition was busy in issuing statements while the government is performing.

The meeting also offered Fateha for CEO Urban Unit Khalid Sherdil.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, IG Police and senior officials attended the meeting.

High ranking military and provincial government officials participatedthrough video link.