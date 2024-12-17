Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 08:22 PM

Punjab Rangers, police thwart terrorists attack on polio team, 2 khawarij killed

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) and police on Tuesday effectively thwarted terrorists attack on polio vaccination team in Kot Mubarak area of Dera Ghazi Khan and killed two Khawarij.

A rocket launcher, hand grenades, detonators, weapons and a walkie-talkie were also recovered from the killed terrorists, said sources.

The police team accompanying the polio team responded effectively to the terrorists attack and moved the team to a safe location, the sources added.

Patrolling team of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), police in the area rushed to the site and countered the terrorists attack. The gunfire continued for 40 minutes and two Khawarij were neutralized, they said. After thorough combing, the area was declared free of terrorists.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies are committed to the completion of the anti-polio campaign.

More Stories From Pakistan