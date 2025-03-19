Open Menu

Punjab Rapidly Transitioning Towards Electric Mobility, Marking A New Era Of Sustainable Transportation,Transport Punjab Minister For Transport And Mass Transit Bilal Akbar Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 10:17 PM

Punjab rapidly transitioning towards electric mobility, marking a new era of sustainable transportation,Transport Punjab Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Bilal Akbar Khan

Punjab Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Bilal Akbar Khan has said that Punjab is rapidly transitioning towards electric mobility, marking a new era of sustainable transportation

ATTACK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Punjab Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Bilal Akbar Khan has said that Punjab is rapidly transitioning towards electric mobility, marking a new era of sustainable transportation.

“The initiative is part of the government’s broader vision to reduce urban pollution and improve the public transport network”, he added. He was talking to newsmen during his visit to Attock on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Nosheen Israr, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Anil Saeed, Assistant Commissioner Anza Abbasi, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Sardar Zaheer Ahmed Khan, DSP Traffic Chaudhry Tahir Abbas, Chief Officer Attock Municipality Sardar Aftab Ahmed Khan, Director Social Welfare Arif Mahmood Siddiqui and other officials of district administration were also accompanied him.

The Minister said that residents of Attock can expect to witness electric buses elegantly navigating on key routes marking a significant step towards sustainable urban transportation besides the upgrade of the main bus stand with modern facilities and public transport on various new inter district as well as inter provincial routes soon.

The transport minister announced that female commuters and differently-abled persons would travel free while students would travel on subsidized fare in these electric buses so that common man could benefit from this initiative of the Punjab government to facilitate the masses on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz. Mr Khan said that the province

Recent Stories

BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, Microso ..

BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, Microsoft, MGX welcome NVIDIA, xAI t ..

21 minutes ago
 Punjab rapidly transitioning towards electric mobi ..

Punjab rapidly transitioning towards electric mobility, marking a new era of sus ..

4 minutes ago
 Belarus to launch e-visa service on 20 March

Belarus to launch e-visa service on 20 March

23 minutes ago
 PIA downsizing reduces workforce to 7,000 employee ..

PIA downsizing reduces workforce to 7,000 employees: Zaib Jafar

23 minutes ago
 Wildlife team foils attempt of illegal quail hunti ..

Wildlife team foils attempt of illegal quail hunting

23 minutes ago
 Senator Irfan Siddiqui criticizes PTI for boycotti ..

Senator Irfan Siddiqui criticizes PTI for boycotting National Security Committee

23 minutes ago
President Asif Ali Zardari vows to defeat terroris ..

President Asif Ali Zardari vows to defeat terrorism, stresses national unity

23 minutes ago
 Assistive devices approved for 20 deserving indivi ..

Assistive devices approved for 20 deserving individuals

13 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mo ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reviews ongoi ..

13 minutes ago
 Geopolitical tensions buffet markets as gold hits ..

Geopolitical tensions buffet markets as gold hits record

33 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) to hold ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) to hold Open Kachery on March 20

13 minutes ago
 Zakat Department provides Rs. 10.2 million in free ..

Zakat Department provides Rs. 10.2 million in free medical treatment to 953 need ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan