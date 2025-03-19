Punjab rapidly transitioning towards electric mobility, marking a new era of sustainable transportation,Transport Punjab Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Bilal Akbar Khan

Punjab Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Bilal Akbar Khan has said that Punjab is rapidly transitioning towards electric mobility, marking a new era of sustainable transportation

ATTACK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Punjab Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Bilal Akbar Khan has said that Punjab is rapidly transitioning towards electric mobility, marking a new era of sustainable transportation.

“The initiative is part of the government’s broader vision to reduce urban pollution and improve the public transport network”, he added. He was talking to newsmen during his visit to Attock on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Nosheen Israr, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Anil Saeed, Assistant Commissioner Anza Abbasi, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Sardar Zaheer Ahmed Khan, DSP Traffic Chaudhry Tahir Abbas, Chief Officer Attock Municipality Sardar Aftab Ahmed Khan, Director Social Welfare Arif Mahmood Siddiqui and other officials of district administration were also accompanied him.

The Minister said that residents of Attock can expect to witness electric buses elegantly navigating on key routes marking a significant step towards sustainable urban transportation besides the upgrade of the main bus stand with modern facilities and public transport on various new inter district as well as inter provincial routes soon.

The transport minister announced that female commuters and differently-abled persons would travel free while students would travel on subsidized fare in these electric buses so that common man could benefit from this initiative of the Punjab government to facilitate the masses on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz. Mr Khan said that the province