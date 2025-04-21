Punjab Reaffirms Commitment To End Polio
Published April 21, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Senator Ayesha Raza met with
Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman at the Civil Secretariat on Monday.
The meeting focused on intensifying efforts to eradicate polio and ensuring 100 per cent
coverage of the drive.
The delegation accompanying Senator Ayesha Raza included National EOC Coordinator Anwarul Haq
and officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) and they commended the Punjab government
for its ongoing polio eradication initiatives.
Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman reaffirmed that eliminating polio was a priority. He stated that under the
leadership of the Punjab chief minister, the provincial government committed to achieve
a polio-free Punjab.
He noted that the chief minister had set a clear target to eradicate the disease and deputy
commissioners had been directed to ensure success of the ongoing polio campaign.
Senator Ayesha Raza pointed out that mobile populations pose a significant challenge in
curbing the virus, stressing that 100 per cent coverage of missed children
was also vital.
She praised the provincial government's dedication and leadership in the fight against polio.
Also present at the meeting were Punjab’s Health Secretary Nadia Saqib and head of the Polio Eradication Programme Adeel Tasawur.
